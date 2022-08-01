 

Supreme court dismisses case on incompetency

18:38, August 1, 2022
The Supreme Court has dismissed a special supreme court reference filed by provincial governments challenging Constitutional amendments to the Organic law on Provincial and Local-Level Governments and the District Development Authority Act 2014.

The case was dismissed by majority of the judges based on incompetency grounds as some of the referees did not sign the special reference as required by Supreme Court rules.

The interveners in the case include; Enga Provincial Executive, Southern Highlands Provincial Executive, New Ireland Provincial Executive, Gulf Provincial Executive, Oro Provincial Executive and East Sepik Executive.

Solicitor General Tauvasa Tanuvasa, acting on behalf of the Attorney General, filed for objection.

“A strict approach to compliance should be adopted by the court in this proceeding owing to the fact that this proceeding is of a special nature,” he said.

Counsel Alois Jerewai representing Oro and East Sepik Executives had asked the court that in the event the court found that proper requirements were not met in filling the reference then it should use its discretion.

The court with a majority of three Judges, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Justice Ellanas Batari and Justice Berna Collier ruled in favour of the Attorney General.

Justice Collin Makail had opposed Mr. Tanuvasa’s objection to competency.

