Supporting Peace Through Economic Empowerment

The project supports the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement toward economic growth and development.

It was launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Papua New Guinea, the National Government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG).

Funded by the Government of Japan, the Project is designed to support the ongoing Bougainville peacebuilding process for political and economic progress.

The project will support the establishment of innovation centers that create opportunities for entrepreneurs, business development, and life skills.

It will also provide independent and neutral support to the two governments in the implementation of the post referendum process.

The Ambassador of Japan to Papua New Guinea, H.E. Kuniyuki Nakahara said, “The project funding agreement we signed will contribute not only to the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement but also the economic development of the Autonomous Region, the most needed element for the people’s endeavour as has been stressed by Prime Minister (James) Marape and President (Ishmael) Toroama. I am convinced that the Japanese people's desire to help the development of Bougainville will reach the people of Bougainville through this project.”

Ambassador Nakahara said Japan also supported the referendum which was successfully conducted in 2019 by providing necessary materials including printing presses that were also used to the fullest at the last year's regional elections.

UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener said at the May 28 signing ceremony that the assistance from the Government of Japan will stimulate opportunities for investment and jobs, particularly for youth and women.

“The Project will support the construction of infrastructure such as the establishment of Innovation Hubs equipped with conference facilities, digital technology labs and tutorial rooms to increase computer literacy and digital competencies of youth, men and women in Bougainville,” said Mr Wagener.

UNDP supports the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement, and its Post-Referendum process, through a comprehensive programme of support funded by the Governments of Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The programme also receives substantive funding from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

With the signature of funding agreement, the programme is now supported by the Government of Japan as its largest donor.

Photo credit: UNDP