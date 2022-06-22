Supporters Cause Damage In Finschhafen

Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Singura, said while they are yet to establish the cause of the incident, they are aware that it was between supporters of the incumbent MP, Rainbo Paita and former MP, Theodore Zurenuoc.

“We have investigators and reinforcement on the ground who will give us a detailed report on the initial cause of the incident but from reports received so far, Theodore Zurenuoc’s supporters lost a vehicle (10-seater), which was burnt by the current sitting Member’s supporters,” said Singura.

“Some of Zurenuoc’s supporters were also injured during the confrontation.

“About three suspects have already been arrested and are at Gagidu Station, those who were responsible for the burning down of the vehicle and the assault to the former Member’s supporters.”

Due to manpower issues, the Morobe PPC liaised with the Lae metropolitan commander, who sent 17 personnel from the Dog Unit to boost manpower at Gagidu.

PPC Singura said the PNG Defence Force engineering battalion are also on ground as they are involved with roadworks there.

“Our members managed to talk to the two candidates’ supporters and the former Member has assured police and security forces that they will not retaliate further as long as the perpetrators who caused damage are arrested.”