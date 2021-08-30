Support for Youth in Arts

Since 2016, the YAP has done well to educate the young in understanding social issues in the country through physical and oral storytelling, with hopes to inspire social confidence and self-awareness in this new generation.

This year, through this wonderful partnership, YAP has reached yet another level with teachers and former UOG-YAP participants teaching grade nine students in high schools in Port Moresby, bringing them to attend YAP at the Moresby Arts Theatre.

Six years on, the objective to have UOG student facilitators to deliver the YAP in PNG run schools is finally been achieved.

Students and mentors worked together to deliver outstanding performances that were judged by a panel of creative industry experts like final year Language and Literature major student, Stallon Joel Ponola, who was accepted by MAT to do his work placement.

This program is a great initiative in helping the youth in PNG to develop their critical and creative thinking and it allows for a journey into sharpening their dramatic skills.