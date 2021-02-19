Support for violence-affected communities

The Hela Provincial Government, United Church in Hela Region (UCHR), Catholic Diocese, Evangelical Church of PNG, along with the private sector, and civil society organisations, are also assisting with the humanitarian and peace building efforts for communities affected by the recent clan violence.

Relief efforts are focusing on ensuring that urgent needs such as shelter, food, water, sanitation and hygiene for the affected communities are met.

FAO responded by distributing food items such as rice, tinned fish, oil and salt. Through its ongoing seed multiplication programme with local partner UCHR, FAO also supplied fresh produce, including sweet potatoes, fruits, carrots and other vegetables.

Support from other UN agencies included biomass stoves from UN Women, health kits from UNICEF, dignity kits for women and adolescence girls from UNFPA and jerry cans from IOM for clean water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supplied blankets and sleeping mats. Kitchen utensils were supplied by World Vision, and water containers, water purification tablets and tarpaulins were donated by the Australian government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Relief items were transported to Tari by MAF and Hevilift. Target beneficiaries included women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups affected by the latest tribal conflict.

Tari-based FAO programme coordinator, Amos Libe, said: “Our ongoing relief efforts to distribute essential food and non-food items are targeted to support the displaced people of the affected communities. Our focus is to assist in restoring a sense of normalcy as best as possible.”

The Hela Governor, Philip Unidalu, has successfully facilitated peace dialogues and agreements between affected tribes. He thanked local and international humanitarian partners for their swift and coordinated relief efforts and emphasised the importance of these continued partnerships in addressing and resolving conflicts.

(An elderly woman receives non-food items supplied by donor agencies at Pii Nakia Care Centre)