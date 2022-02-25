Support To Unggai's PLWD

The week-long activity took place at Magabo Seventh Day Adventist Primary School. Every one living with a disability in the locality participated in three different sporting codes.

Guest of Honour and local MP Benny Allan said it is very important for this vulnerable population to be included.

This year’s awareness motto is ‘Knowing Everyone's Ability and Disability Thru Sports’.

Vicky Siri, Chairlady of People Living with Disability in the Unggai/Bena District, thanked the DDA and Chairman Allan for ensuring the disability office is allocated funding each year. This year it was given K100,000.

The funding has helped the office get hearing devices, wheel chairs, and eye vision glasses among other vital equipment.

Siri said the disability office has registered more than 2000 PLWDs. Families of PLWDs are being encouraged to bring their loved ones to register so they can also access vital resources.