Support for performing districts

Prime Minister James Marape said during the Moresby South 5-year plan launch, that the electorate embraces five focus areas, and the National government will continue finance and fund it. The same would apply to districts and provinces that deliver outcomes.

“I want Moresby South to partner with NCD Governor Powes Parkop and myself with the national government for the next five years and make Moresby South a modern PNG electorate that we all can be totally proud of.

“Moresby South your plan embraces these five focus areas, we will continue finance and fund districts and provinces and you get to deliver outcomes that collectively leads towards the national outcome we want for our country.

“Next five years as national governments we will be empowering districts and provinces.”

This year’s budget includes the K10m DSIP as well as additional funding allocations for identified projects in a district or provincial plan.

“On average to the tune of K20 million each district can secure to better its people. But the onus is on the districts to have clarity of focus area.

“This is not a shopping money for the district or their supporters. This is a funding is meant to ensure that the next period we are able to prepare our country to be a better nation as a mid-income earning nation as in line with vision 2050.

“In next five years, we are looking at K11m to K12m to go to districts and provinces across our country. We expect outcomes that are contributing towards our national goals,” he said.

PM Marape said the government will soon launch a National Monitoring Authority which will monitor monies that leave the Waigani public account, and how it translates on the ground, and the outcomes delivered.