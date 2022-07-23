Support for Anaisa Max

The future of little Adrian after the confrontation between the public and police at the start of polling for the Moresby North East electorate remains bleak.

On Tuesday 19th of July, a group comprised of family and friends approached the Human Rights Defenders – PNG for advice claiming that no relevant authorities especially the Electoral Commission and Police have visited them to show concern for the welfare of the child who has just lost his mother.

Currently the body of the deceased is at the PMGH Morgue while her only brother is petitioning the Electoral Commission to assist in repatriating her body to be buried back home in Jiwaka. He was told the PNGEC is waiting for a response from the Police Commissioner.

The group that approached HRD are family members of the deceased who claim they are currently taking care of the child and need support for his welfare.

President of HRD-PNG, Linda Tule said relevant authorities including the Community Development Department need to immediately assist the helpless child whose only remaining family is his uncle and his wife; and late Anaisa’s friends.

Mrs Tule said the Human Rights Defenders can only advocate for welfare and support for the child but will not involve itself with seeking funds.

“He needs the love and care of a mother. He needs to be fed and washed. He needs to be clothed.”

“Someone’s got to bear the cost. Someone has to be responsible for this. The authorities have to be responsible for this. The state cannot walk away from this mess scot free. It is the state’s responsibility to bear the cost for the welfare of this child,” Mrs Tule said.