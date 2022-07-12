Supplies for mothers and babies

The donations were distributed to the Paediatric Ward, Special Nursery Care and the Maternity Admission ward.

The donations comprised of baby care packages like diapers for new borns, sanitary wipes, water bottles, S26 powder milk, laundry detergents, fruits, new baby clothes and blankets.

Friends of PomGen have been overwhelmed by the response they have been receiving since putting an advert out on social media, requesting help with supplies for mothers who were unable to afford these necessities.