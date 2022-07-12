 

Supplies for mothers and babies

15:53, July 12, 2022
Since the start of July this year Port Moresby General Hospital's charity entity, Friends of PomGen have been receiving generous donations from various individuals, groups and organisations.

The donations were distributed to the Paediatric Ward, Special Nursery Care and the Maternity Admission ward.

The donations comprised of baby care packages like diapers for new borns, sanitary wipes, water bottles, S26 powder milk, laundry detergents, fruits, new baby clothes and blankets. 

Friends of PomGen have been overwhelmed by the response they have been receiving since putting an advert out on social media, requesting help with supplies for mothers who were unable to afford these necessities.

 

