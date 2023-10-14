Supplementary Budget Debated

Member for Kiriwina Goodenough and Deputy Opposition Leader, Douglas Tomuriesa while welcoming the news of more money being added to the 2023 budget, he was also critical of how these funds will be utilized.

He said the government should use those funds to sort out power outage issues, fund health services, reduce fuel cost, more support for SMEs, reduce transport costs, or reduce taxes that have been burdening Papua New Guineans.

Chuave MP, James Nomane in contributing to the debate, appealed to the government for accountability and visibility on the spending of the 2023 budget.

“We’ve got absolutely no visibility.

“My interest as a legislator and member for Chuave is not about my K10 million DSIP or how much I’ve received, it’s about the K24 billion budget. Because we are passing this budget that’s affecting the country. So I can’t worry about just my district, I got to worry about the national budget. And this is where there’s got to be total accountability from the treasurer in terms of how this money is being spent and that hasn’t been happening.”

Nomane says in the last 12 months, the socio-economic indicators had regressed.

Member for Ialibu Pangia, Peter O’Neill was pleased that the treasurer and this government had committed to reducing the deficit by K1 billion by 2024.

“We support this budget and its implementation,” said O’Neill on behalf of the opposition.

He further stated that the 2023 budget is already a record budget in terms of revenue and expenditure but added that the country is still spending more than it is earning.

Meantime, Parliament will reconvene at 2pm on November 21, 2023.