Superannuation Information Reaches Finschhafen

In its recent engagement in December, the fund’s Lae team travelled to Finschhafen to visit the Wamora Farmers association. The association is made up of coffee, cocoa and vanilla farmers from the Wareo region of Kotte LLG in Finschhafen.

On the 23rd of December, Nasfund special Projects Manager Judah Waffi led a second group which included representatives from Digicel CellMoni and BSP Financial Group.

310 members of Wamora Farmers Association issued with membership cards, are also registered with Eda Supa.

The visit allowed people to learn first-hand the importance of saving for retirement through superannuation.

The new members can now use this new card as a valid form of identification for many other services, and also benefit from discounts through the Nasfund’s Membership Discount Program (MDP).

The visit to Finschhafen concludes outreach efforts across the Morobe Province for 2021. A similar visit was made to Mumeng in Bulolo District. This was in addition to a presentation to participants at the Small Scale Mining Trade Show and Convention, where alluvial miners from across the province, and the country participated.