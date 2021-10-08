Super Fund Engages Graduates

Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer, said graduates have commenced placements in member-facing teams and will undergo a 12-month career development.

He said: “Graduates are from a range of universities and have studied diverse disciplines, including Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business and Information Technology.

“Through the program, graduates gain experience in several business units through coordinated job rotations.

“They also participate in professional coaching and mentoring programs, leadership development, toastmasters, culture initiative drives, and many exciting learning and development programs to kick start their careers.”

Since 2015, the NSL GDP program has ensured NSL employs some of the country’s brightest, young talent, and is contributing to the development of a future generation of financial industry professionals for the benefit of the Fund, our members, and the country.

More than 20 young Papua New Guineans have completed previous GDPs and been offered challenging career opportunities by Nambawan Super Limited. While some remain with the Fund, others have since moved on successfully with their career journey as professionals in their respective fields.

Following the success of the Graduate Program, in 2021 NSL is also creating a Non-Graduate Development Program (NGDP).

“In PNG, there are many reasons young people miss out on achieving the highest level of education possible,” Mr Sayer said.

“We have jobs in the Fund that don’t necessarily require a university education, but we still need intelligent high-performance people who are passionate and can talk to our members, work on computers and even possibly work in our call centre.”

Successful candidates under the NGDP will undergo internal professional development opportunities and even get support to complete higher studies.

Nambawan Super is PNG’s largest superannuation fund, with more than 8.5 billion in member’s saving under management for more than 200,000 members.