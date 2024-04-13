Sungi officially takes over CCDA leadership

Welcoming the incoming Acting Managing Director, CCDA First Secretary Motsy David congratulated Sungi on her appointment. He emphasized the importance of utilizing her three-month term effectively, as determined by the National Executive Council.

“Despite challenges faced by the organization, CCDA achieved key milestones such as developing the National Adaptation Plan, developing the National REDD+ Safeguards Guidelines, and amending the Climate Change Management Act (CCMA 2023). On behalf of the Minister and the Government, I commend you for your leadership,” said David.

Sungi will serve as Acting Managing Director for three months while the position is advertised to be filled permanently.

Sungi outlined three key priority areas she wants to achieve in her term. First, is to ensure the establishment of a National Climate Change Board to provide an overall strategic direction for CCDA. Second, is to conduct a revenue generation exercise through non-tax revenues and fees for the government to respond to climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts in communities. Third is to ensure the completion of CCDA restructuring to align with the Climate Change Management Act 2023 and enhance CCDA's capabilities.

Furthermore, she thanked Lakain for his leadership over the past two years.

Lakain in his remarks congratulated Sungi on her new role and urged the CCDA management and staff to give her the support she needs to lead the organization forward.