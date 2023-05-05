Summit an opportunity for PNG

Over 400 delegates including seven international speakers from India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Bangladesh and the International Finance Corporation are expected in the country on Saturday 6th of May, 2023.

The SEZ Summit will be officially staged at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby from the 7th- 9th of May.

The drive to host the SEZ Summit has picked up momentum in recent days as PNG prepares to deliver an important international meet hosted by the PNG Government through the Department of International Trade & Investment, led by Minister Richard Maru.

Minister Maru when presenting an update on the summit at a press gathering on Thursday 4th May, said PNG is set for collaboration and engagements with overseas partners.

“The momentum to host the summit has really picked up. It will be an exciting opportunity, and the delegates will have a unique opportunity to contribute to the SEZ Policy, the Master Plan and the Legal Framework.

“We will listen to international speakers and also from potential SEZs in Papua New Guinea and important local development partners,” stated Minister Maru.

He has given the assurance that PNG is set to host the SEZ Summit and is ready for international empowerment to boost PNG’s business portfolio.

“We are ready and set to host the summit. I want to thank Prime Minister and the Cabinet for the overwhelming support they have given. This work is the start of the transformation of our economy,” stated Minister Maru.

Papua New Guinea’s new journey to achieve economic transformation has started and the government looks forward to successfully delivering the SEZ meet; and importantly to see a new wave of billions of kina of new investments from both local and international investors.