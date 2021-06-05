Sumkar Students Get School Fee Assistance

Nangoi told the small gathering of students that the subsidy is a support grant approved to support parents meet fees for their children attending tertiary institutions.

He said most of the students come from the villages and their parents resort to cash crops to pay for fees. This has been affected with the current lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nangoi said, “Most of your parents farm their land to produce copra and cocoa to earn an income to pay for your fees and I know it is a burden for them so we as the government have to assist in whatever way we can by making funds available for the subsidy.”

He said, “I know it is a worthwhile investment as you are future leaders of Sumkar, Madang and PNG and it is something that we all won’t regret in the future.”

Nangoi also made a commitment to continue the school fee subsidy program in 2022.

UPNG Registrar Peter Petsul accepted the subsidy cheque on behalf of the institution.

“This is the kind of support that each and every one of the mandated leaders must be looking at and supporting this main type of resource,” Petsul said.

“PNG as we know has so many types of resource whether land based, or ocean resource or space resource or but all these things lead back to one and that is human resource, which stands clear and will never finish and is sustainable,” he said.

“The brain bank is the human capital. Once you have that you can convert all the other resources into wealth and wealth is what each district and organisations are looking for because wealth can be converted into tangible things like services delivery.

“If any leader says he will invest in human capital, that particular person won’t go wrong because of this I know your leader is doing the right thing.” Petsul told the students who gathered.

“Particularly when you identify human resource as the backbone of your future investment you’re not wrong,” he said.

On behalf of the subsidy recipients, UPNG Sumkar Students Association President David Bagel, thanked the local MP for the school fee assistance and commitment.

K1.3 million was committed this year for school fee subsidy for Sumkar Students attending various tertiary institutions in the country.

It also covers a number of secondary and TVET schools in the district as well.

Photo credit: Office of the Sumkar MP