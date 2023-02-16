Sumkar reports four murders

PPC Seine said from February 1-7, four murder cases were reported in Sumkar District; three in Karkar LLG and one in Sumgilbar LLG.

Police investigators reported that the head teacher of Dangsai Primary School, Donald Kapom, was one of the three killed in Karkar on February 1st. The two other deceased persons, are believed to have been involved in the murder of the teacher.

Police allege Kapom was killed aboard a boat while traveling from Kubugam to Karkar Island.

“The head teacher was identified as Donald Kapom. While on the boat there was an argument where late Kapom was murdered on the boat before they reached the shore on the Island,” PPC Seine reported as per police investigations.

“The killings at Karkar Island were believed to be a retaliation killing. Karkar police station commander Chief Sergeant Bolar Rimur is in charge of the investigation. The schools were also closed and police officers on the Island are trying their best to make sure peace is restored,” PPC Seine said.

All three deceased men are now at the Modilon Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, the beheading of the man in Karkum Village, Sumgilbar, occurred on February 7. Police investigation revealed that the man was killed while he was on his way to a local school to enrol his child. Investigation continues.