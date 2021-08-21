Sulphide Project on Track

St Barbra said the project would increase employment and development of more Tabar Group of Islanders with more royalties and compensation. The project will also enable sealing of the ring road and upgrade of Maragon clinic to sub health centre with a resident doctor and Biodiversity Programs such as the Simberi Island Coral Propagation and Mangrove Rehabilitation.

Communication for the project has started with the former General Managers Jason Robertson and Iso Ealedona, together with the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA), Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) and other state agencies.

A Social Environment Impact Study Report was submitted to CEPA and MRA in April with both agencies to carry out public consultations.

Approvals for the project are needed before the end of 2021, with final board approval to be made by March 2022.

The project will be implemented through the same mining lease, using a different processing plant that uses a new flotation circuit. Much of the same facilities and processes will be used, including the same drill/blast process as oxide mining, erodible waste dumps at Munum & Darum, Rop Confor ore transportation and DSTP process for tailings.

Additional environmental impacts are expected and increased environmental monitoring and mitigation measures in place to manage this. One of the environmental impacts of the project is the increased waste rock in same erodible dumps that can cause sediment and flooding impacts in creeks & floodplains between dumps and the coast and cause sediment deposition on seabed & fringing reefs.

Acid Rock Drainage (ARD) in pit and dumps are also another concern. ARD occurs when the sulphur in the ore is exposed to oxygen and can cause corrosion to roofing iron on buildings. It can also affect rivers and aquatic life if not properly managed.

The mine says it is committed to carrying out routine environmental monitoring, as well as additional monitoring of surrounding land areas and biodiversity to ensure the effects of the project are managed.