Successful Year for Customs

In his Christmas message, Chief Commissioner, David Towe said amid the challenges Customs faced, he is proud to announce that they have done well in border security, international trade facilitation and revenue collection for the State.

“We faced major disruptions in our operation as we moved offices, our head office to Waigani and Port Moresby operations to Gordon industrial areas. Sadly, we lost our Commissioner for Trade & Corporate Services, late James Bire and few others along the way.

“Some of us also fell ill with COVID-19 and in all those instances, we had to shut down operations for disinfection. In observance of the ‘new normal’ at work, we also reduced our operations when officers were rostered for shift work.

“The global trade and economic activities slumped as countries closed their borders, factories and work so did PNG impacting on Government cash flow that also impacted on our operations,” Mr Towe said.

He said this year in his first year as Chief Commissioner, he challenged Customs Officers to work with the theme “Commitment to Excellence at Work in 2021 and Beyond; Creating a Sense of Urgency” and emphasized putting God first in their work.

Mr Towe said the key interventions to strengthen cargo controls at the borders and excise bonds improved compliance. This resulted in increase in revenue collection.

He said the ‘Run Home Operation’ initiated had proven successful in yielding significant outcomes in revenue collection. This allowed Customs to get back on track and successfully trended to reach and exceed revenue collection targets ending 31st December 2021.”

“As at 23rd December 2021, we collected an aggregate revenue of K3130.63m against the revised budget projection of K3141 million. We are at 99.67 percent in aggregate terms. Our Waigani Public Accounts (WPA) transfers has already exceeded projection of K2012.20m by K24.4m (101 percent) except for Import GST we are yet to collect K43.5m to meet the Import GST target of K1, 128.80m.”

With one more week remaining before close of the year, Customs have projected to exceed both import GST target and continue to exceed the WPA target by more than K60m ending 31 December 2021. This outcome to exceed projections in revenue collections is unprecedented.

“It is a phenomenal result given the challenges we encountered throughout 2021. All credits and commendations to my leadership team and all hardworking Customs officers throughout PNG who have delivered strong results in challenging times.”

Mr Towe said Customs also revamped their business processes and systems to streamline and modernize their business.

He extended his gratitude to all partners and stakeholders for their immense support in his first year as Chief Commissioner.

“It means a lot to me and my family. I am proud to have a cadre of leaders and officers who dared nothing but performance and results. I am confident our performance outcomes in 2022 and onwards will be much better.

He also thanked our Prime Minister Marape, Minister for Treasury, Minister for Border Security and the Government for their support.

“For 2022, the Government had increased our budget allocation and will require us to collect more, which is a K600m increase in our collections. We are set to perform and deliver the budget projections for n 2022 and affirm our commitment to Take Back PNG Vision of the Government and contribute towards the development of our nation,” Mr Towe added.

The Government had allocated Customs K20 million under the 2022 Development Budget to construct the Container Examination Facility for Lae Port.

“We will commence work next year and hope to conclude in the first quarter of the subsequent year. We are confident the deployment of this non-intrusive intervention technology will enhance border security and compliance.”

Mr Towe said Customs would also work on their new Corporate Plan that will highlight zero tolerance on corruption, excellence in leadership and teamwork.