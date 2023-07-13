Successful 'Dangerous Goods' Training

The training aimed to provide participants with essential knowledge in identifying, classifying, packing, marking, labelling, documentation, and accepting dangerous goods for air transport.

The training was attended by representatives from the PNG Defence Force, Total Energies, Newcrest Mining, Hevilift Aviation, Pentagon Freight Services, ASPEN Medical, LD Express Ltd, Kobio Aviation, as well as Air Niugini staff. By equipping external clients with firsthand expertise, Air Niugini is contributing to ensuring the safe handling of dangerous goods in the aviation industry.

Dangerous goods are articles or substances that are potentially hazardous to health, safety, property, and the environment. By providing comprehensive training, Air Niugini is playing a crucial role in maintaining the utmost safety standards in air transport.

As a result of their participation, all attendees received certificates and licenses authorized by CASA PNG, CAR Part 92, and Air Niugini's Part 141 Training Organization. Moreover, they were equipped with current and up-to-date training information from the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) Manual.