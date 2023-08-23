Submissions on Basil’s K840,000 case to be heard

East New Britain senior provincial magistrate, Samuel Lavutul, made this known in the Lae courtroom 1 this afternoon after the counsel representing Shalatee Basil – the wife of the late Bulolo MP – and the five other defendants introduced himself.

The defendants appeared before Magistrate Lavutul yesterday afternoon (Aug 22) without legal representation. He moved the matter to this afternoon and told the defendants to make sure their lawyer is present.

The defendants are:

Shalatee Dong Basil of Finschhafen, Morobe

Jonah Sakol Langa of Finschhafen, Morobe

Reuben Tangu of Angoram, East Sepik Province

Donald Narua of South Fly, Western Province

Dundee Ottogoma of Lufa, Eastern Highlands Province

Vincent Jack of Mendi, Southern Highlands Province

A lawyer at Gamoga & Co, Kibas Keindip, introduced himself to the court and asked for submissions to be moved to a later date.

Magistrate Lavutul, however, was adamant that they attend to the case within the duration of his stay in Lae.

“I will leave on Tuesday,” said the magistrate.

“I want to do ruling before I leave. This is the third time I’ve come for this case. I’ll allow for submissions to be heard on Friday, after lunch. Then I’ll do ruling on Monday and leave on Tuesday.

“I’ve already extended my stay. I was supposed to leave on Saturday.

“The files are still the same. Evidence is still the same. Be sure to file your notice of appearance,” he told counsel Keindip.

Police alleged that on August 22nd, 2022, the defendants broke into the late MP’s house at Mumeng Station, Bulolo district, and stole K840,000 in cash and other personal items. Police recovered only K41,940.

The defendants are charged under section 372(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1974 – Stealing – and section 395(1)(c) – Housebreaking: Burglary.