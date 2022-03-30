Study Underway On Vaccine Acceptance

The research seeks to find out reasons Papua New Guineans are not adhering to the Government’s strategy for COVID-19.

PNG Science and Technology Secretariat and Divine Word University recently signed an agreement where a cheque of K100,000 was presented to the University.

PNG STS Acting CEO, Dr Kulalang Mulung, said the department’s support towards research into COVID -19 in the country was to identify reasons why some Papua New Guineans are not adhering to the Government’s strategy for COVID-19.

All the data and findings will be delivered to PNG STS office after study completion.

Dr Mulung said Divine Word University, the Pacific Adventist University and the Institute of Business Studies University are the only universities that have had their proposals approved for COVID-19 research grants.

“We are looking forward to working with DWU, in the role of research in Education for Papua New Guinea”.

“The information collected from this research will be vital for planning purposes including updating the Government authorities. The collected information will identify issues and recommend measures to be taken regarding COVID-19,” Dr Mulung said.

Lead Investigator for the team from DWU and FMHS dean, Dr Clement Manineng said University was keen to do research for COVID-19 in the country.

“Now with your assistance we can conduct some good research that will give us an impression around COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in the country,” he said.

DWU research team have conducted a pilot COVID-19 vaccine acceptance study among its students last year. The study outcome was published in the DWU Contemporary Journal and made available to Health Department and public.

DWU President, Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs said the university has supported the practice of research and doing research is part of the university’s program for staff and students to be involved.

“To me, research is a very essential part of the working of a university,” he said.

Fr Philip said he was pleased that DWU was involved with other universities for research around COVID-19.