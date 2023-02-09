Students urged to take ownership

Former school principal, Sowati Ole, told students during graduation that classrooms, desks, learning materials, and water tanks within the school's vicinity must be used wisely as the school has been without these necessities for over a decade.

This year, more than 600 students have been enrolled at Kiunga Secondary. Normal classes began this week.

Meantime, boarding facilities remain incomplete. Dormitories have been under maintenance since 2020.

Parents were told that furniture for the new dormitories including beddings, tables and chairs have yet to be put in. The school management expects boarding to be available next year.