Students sent home for safety

The school's Deputy Principal Administration Michael Camillus Kavagu, said the schools administration is concerned with the safety of the student while commuting to and from school as counting is underway in the provincial capital, Madang.

Mr Kavagu said counting for Madang Open is in progress at the school’s Marape Hall.

He said teachers are prepared to teach but are concerned about unconfirmed threats being circulating on social media.

He said Grade 12 students were allowed to come to class because of the Written Expression exam on August 15, 2022.

Mr. Kavangu went on to apologise to parents and students for the delay in counting however said the school has not control over this government-led process.

School will resume next Monday 08th August 2022, with the return of writs rescheduled for this Friday August 5.