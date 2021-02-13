Students from remote school get top marks

Saonu High School, established in 2019 by Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, graduated its first batch of 39 Grade 10 students in December 2020.

Of the 39, three have been accepted at Passam National High School in East Sepik, one will continue at Wawin National High School and 11 at Markham Valley Secondary School.

The Governor said this is a milestone achievement for a remote school situated at the border of the Finisterre and Sarawaget mountain ranges.

The newly-established learning institution has no proper facilities, such as a library, and lacks educational resources. Yet, seven of the students scored 50/50 in their science national examination and five scored full marks in mathematics.

An elated Governor Saonu attributed their performance to his 3-6-6 education reform policy, saying it is workable for determined students.

(Morobe Governor Ginson Goheyu Saonu with some of the graduates of Saonu High School)