 

Students out in numbers to receive late Sir Michael

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
10:20, March 11, 2021
469 reads

Students from various secondary and primary schools in NCD and Central province are gathered along the Independence Boulevard road leading to the Parliament house to welcome the body of founding father of the nation Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

They hold placards and flags since 8am. 
 
The body of the late Sir Michael will lay in state today at the Parliament house. 
 
The Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika are part of the proceedings during today's special parliament sitting in honour of the Grand Chief. 
 
Late Sir Michael is the first Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and the longest serving Prime Minister in the country. 
 
He died at the age of 84.

Tags: 
Students
Late Sir Michael
Author: 
Jemimah Sukbat
  • 469 reads