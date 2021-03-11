They hold placards and flags since 8am.
The body of the late Sir Michael will lay in state today at the Parliament house.
The Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika are part of the proceedings during today's special parliament sitting in honour of the Grand Chief.
Late Sir Michael is the first Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and the longest serving Prime Minister in the country.
He died at the age of 84.
Students out in numbers to receive late Sir Michael
BY: Jemimah Sukbat 10:20, March 11, 2021
