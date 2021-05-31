Students Observe Feast Day

This was said by Lauren Iwa, a grade 11 student of Don Bosco Araimiri Secondary School in the Gulf Province, after she and school celebrated the feast of Mary Help of Christians this week.

The Feast which falls on 24th May, began with a Eucharistic Mass celebrated by Rector, Fr. Pankaj Xalxo sdb and Fr. Tinh sdb, Administrator of the school.

Fr. Pankaj, during the mass homily, encouraged students to establish a relationship with God because that was the most important relationship one could ever have and one that could stand through the storms of life.

“Each of you must have a relationship with God, even through difficult times”, he stressed.

The mass was followed by a Marian quiz and saw the senior students of grade 12 becoming the overall winners.

The second part of the program saw students take part in games wearing their house colours and promoting the ‘Run, jump, make noise but do not sin’ lifestyle that St. John Bosco taught his boys 200 years ago in Turin.

The day ended with a combined dinner and a night program that included Marian dramas and songs that depicted Mary the mother of Jesus.