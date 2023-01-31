Students mostly among drug dealers

As per police reports, the hotspot areas where drug offenders are apprehended are at bus stops, betelnut markets and in the settlements.

The records also stated that within a week, more than five people are arrested for drug-related offenses such as consuming, selling, and having in their possession marijuana.

Those that are arrested are brought to the police stations where they are interrogated and charged accordingly.

Police said there is an increase of drug addicts who end up mentally affected and roam the streets of Port Moresby. Police have conducted awareness on this dangerous drug, but its use among youths is ongoing.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed that the city clean up awareness program that the police officers are doing had helped in arresting drug dealers.

He said most of the drug dealers pretend to sell betelnut and other things in undesignated areas; and also end up selling drugs and homebrew.

Supt. Sika said the removal of street vendors on the streets of Port Moresby and in public places will help to stop the circulation of illegal drugs and alcohol among youths and students.

“I was surprised to see reports of students who are amongst those suspects arrested and charged for drug-related cases. We have to do something now before we see most of our young people become drug addicts roaming the streets,” he said.

Supt. Sika added that with the newly amended Dangerous Drug Act 2021, the penalty for those consuming, selling, distributing, or party to such offense is severe.

Police have called for public support to put an end to street vending around the city.