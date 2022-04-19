Students Flee Home In Search Of School

Learning for the students has been disrupted due to the continuous fight between the Hetwara gang and Gwarawon Resistance Group in Rai Coast`s Nankina Valley, Madang Province.

Police officers who are on the ground in Tibu Village, said some students left for Saidor, others for Madang town, and Lae, Morobe Province. Police say their parents are concerned about their future and made the decision to send their children away with relatives so that they can continue learning, undisrupted.

An elite in the district, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, expressed relief and happiness that police are on the ground to address the issue. He said the fighting will stop if the Hetwara gang give in and lay down their arms. The man said he has witnessed a lot of bad things that the gang had done and he is sure they will disrupt the elections. He has called on the government to

Calls have been made for more police assistance and logistical support so that police officers on the ground in Tibu, can travel to other parts of Nankina Valley and Rai Coast to investigate gang activities and talk to community leaders about helping police end the fighting and attacks on the innocent.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the police need provincial leaders hand in resolving the issue.