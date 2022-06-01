Students embrace environment through art

The 2022 World Environment Day global campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for transformative changes to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

Students joined in the discussion of the importance of the environment through debate, poetry, art and dance.

Head of Horticulture at the Port Moresby Nature Park, Junior Muli, said they were invited by the school to participated, and so brought trees for staff and students to plant.

Muli said this would be the first of many to partner with schools to donate trees for planting which is an initiative driven by Governor for NCDC, Powes Parkop.

About 10, 000 trees will be distributed to various schools to plant.