Students educated on climate change

The students from Kerema Coronation Secondary School and Malalaua Provincial High School had the opportunity to learn more about climate change and its impact on their communities.

The awareness campaign focused on the Science of Climate Change and the nine priority areas for adaptation.

Climate change refers to the increase in the average global temperature caused by natural events and human activities that are believed to be contributing to an unprecedented rate of change in the earth's climate.

National Communication Officer from CCDA, Jacinta Kull explained that this is primarily caused by an increase in greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gases.

The students were informed that these gases trap heat escaping from the earth's surface and that their concentration has significantly increased over the last 50 years due to human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, and the burning of fossil fuels for power.

As a result, the average temperature of the planet's air and oceans is rising, which is altering the climate patterns.

The CCDA said the effects of climate change have already been seen in Papua New Guinea, particularly in the form of coastal flooding, inland flooding, drought, increased prevalence of malaria, damage to coral reefs, and the migration of people who are fleeing serious effects.

The officers educated students on addressing climate change at home and in their communities by promoting sustainable practices such as planting trees, reducing energy consumption, using public transportation, and reducing waste.

The campaign was successful in increasing student awareness and providing valuable knowledge on climate change impacts and solutions.