Students e-Learning Boosted

The Port Moresby school is recognized for its students’ high performance and excellent academic staff and facility. The last seven years has shown their Grade 10s topping the National Exams and being among the top five performing schools for the 2020 Grade 12 National Exams.

BSP Life PNG collaborated with NiuNet PNG to install four new computers containing e-library for students, and donated 223 library books and sporting gear as part of BSP’s annual community project initiative for 2021.

Country Manager for BSP Life PNG Ltd, Nilson Singh said as part of their community project for 2021, Education would be its focus. This initiative is its second Community Project since its inception in 2018.

Mr Singh added that education is a most important investment a country can make in its future and part of that starts in our schools, classrooms and in libraries.

He said the project’s priority is to make available functional collaboration to think-tank-like areas for staff and student body to use with the ever-growing technology.