Students conduct Diplomatic Simulation exercise

The issue presented to the students were of counterfeit trading and Ocean management.

Course Coordinator, Patrick Kaiku said, he chose these discussion topics because they were of relevance to PNG’s sovereignty and national interests.

Diplomatic Simulation is a practical role-play replicating real life situations in negotiations between states and international organisations.

Students were given assigned roles with responsibilities to play.

Kaiku said the aim was to try and simulate a multi stakeholder negotiation situation, so that students are familiar with the kind of dynamic processes involved in the real simulation that happens between diplomats.

With regards to ocean management, Kaiku explained that PNG is a maritime state that depends mostly on the export of resources from the ocean, and so it was an interesting topic for students to negotiate.

Kaiku initiated the idea of diplomatic simulation to educate and equip students with skill sets and practical knowledge, and not just in theory.

With counterfeit trading, Kaiku said PNG is bombarded with cheap products coming in from outside. Therefore students needed to be aware of this, and be able to deal with this, before entering the workforce.

Kaiku said the diplomatic simulation also helped students to develop their self-confidence, public speaking, and fluently expressing a greater comprehension of the issues before them.

Photo credit: Dunstan Hans