Students call out PM’s ‘weak statement’

Student representatives in Lae expressed their dissatisfaction at the Prime Minister’s response in Parliament yesterday when he was asked about the implementation of mandatory vaccination by certain companies.

During Parliament’s September 7th session, West New Britain Regional MP, Sasindran Muthuvel, asked Prime Minister James Marape to clarify the government’s stance on the “No jab, no job” policy.

In response, PM Marape said the government has not received any complaints from unions, but that the ‘overall policy remains, that vaccine is optional for our citizens…but when we reduce to the workplace, it becomes a workplace safety issue’.

In a media briefing this morning at UNITECH, student representative senate president, Elijah Kapma, questioned why the Government is not decisive in its stance.

“He said vaccine itself is optional however, companies have health and safety policies that need to be complied with. Him using ‘however’ to connect these two different statements is one of the weakest statements made by the head of this country,” Kapma said. “And I can say that it does not go well with us, as per our petition.”

The SRC President said their three-point petition, which was presented on Monday to Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso, was explicit: Make vaccination voluntary, order private sector to implement voluntary vaccination and reinstate victims of ‘no jab, no job’ policy.

Senate member and final year mechanical engineering student, Rhomb Kuro, said the Prime Minister’s statement presented a loophole for companies to force vaccination on ordinary citizens. He emphasised that this is a breach of the PNG constitution.

Kuro said, “Whatever the policies that companies may impose or say, it must go in accordance with our constitution; knowing that no one is above the ‘mama lo’.”

Drawing attention to the PM’s example of workplace safety in terms of wearing safety gears, Kuro said vaccination is a whole different matter. “It’s not like the helmet that we are putting on; it’s a physical thing. It’s not like that. It’s chemical. We do not know what chemical components are contained in there. It is our greatest concern.”

Unitech gave the Government 48 hours to respond to their petition, which was dated September 6th. If a non-favourable response is received, the students will take further action to advocate against forced vaccination.