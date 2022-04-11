Students arrested for damaging bus

Madang Police alleged that after consuming liquor, the students damaged the bus while it was doing it`s normal PMV run along the North Coast highway. Madang police commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police were alerted of the incident by members of the public, who had blocked off the road at Sek, following the stoning.

Member of Mobile Squad 13 and the local police officers responded and arrested five suspects. PPC Rubiang said the suspects were then brought to Jomba police station detained, pending police investigation.

The PPC said others who were involved were urged to surrender to police.

“People living along the road, inside or are using the public roads, must respect other road users and vehicle owners. They spend a lot of money to pay for a vehicle or on parts when they are damaged. I am not happy with some sections of the road along the North and also the South Coast when vehicles become victims of drunkards or armed men. I am now calling on the parents of the suspects - they know themselves - to discipline their children. Election is coming up and police will be on full alert to respond to such crimes and if they are caught, they will regret doing what they have done.”

PPC Rubiang said vehicles, especially PMV buses and the trucks, provide service to the people and they must be respected.