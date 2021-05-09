Students aim to raise K2.5m

The K2.5 million is to buy a computed tomography (CT) scanner for the Mendi General Hospital as the health facility has been without one for years.

The students will host a fundraising dinner on the 20th of May at Dynasty Restaurant, Vision City Megamall.

The students are encouraged by the theme; “Ask not what Southern Highlands can do for you but ask what you can do for Southern Highlands”.

In response to the student’s proposal, the general manager for Cane Construction, Willie Dus, recently presented a K10,000 cheque to the student leaders at Taurama Campus in Port Moresby.

Dus commended the leadership displayed by UPNG SHP student leaders, saying: “This is a worthy cause, that’s why a small company like us (Cane Construction) has decided to step in and support the students.

“I also appeal to the students not to politicise this cause but must remain a neutral body to do fundraising and I also appeal to the elites of Southern Highlands, business houses (both public and private) companies owned by SHP elites to come and support this worthy cause.”

The president of the SHP Medical Students Association, Felix David, and his executives initiated the program with the collaboration of UPNG SHP Students Union at the Waigani Campus.

David thanked the general manager for Cane Construction for their generous support and contribution.

“Mendi General Hospital is one of the vital government medical institutions in the province that deals with human lives, however, for years, some of the important medical equipment have been lacking in the hospital and one of those equipment was CT scanners.

“The use of this machine is vital because it scans the entire body of a patient (both bone and tissue) and pinpoints the exact location of tumour, clots and other deadly infections.

“The machine plays a vital role by helping medical professionals to identify the type of infection and the right treatment to give.”

David added that due to a lack of CT scanner, patients have been referred to Simbu, Lae and Port Moresby.

“However, along the way, patients continue to lose lives and we don’t want Mendi hospital to refer sick patients here and there, we need to do something to have this machine available in Mendi General Hospital because human lives are important.”

(Story and picture: Albert Moses)