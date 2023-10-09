Student tops science despite setbacks

Pumas graduated from Pitipais RMCN High School in Wapenamanda, Enga Province, in 2021.

His parents are subsistence farmers in Tsak Valley, and he is the seventh son in a family of eight.

Due to funding constraints, only his father and elder brother’s wife were able to travel to Lae to witness Wawin National High School’s 23rd graduation on Thursday, the 5th of October.

Pumas is interested in mechanical engineering, and had his sights set on taking up the newly-introduced curriculum of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM.

“The first challenge I faced when entering this school was, I wanted to take up the STEM curriculum but I needed a laptop, and my parents are not working. They won’t be able to financially support me in the STEM curriculum so I got block science instead.”

Pumas did not let his financial situation get to him. Instead, he focused on his studies, saying his parents helped him with their prayers and hard work. And he was grateful for that.

Whatever little money that they get from selling food from their garden, they send to him.

“I don’t have a lot of money, like the other students. I would see my peers with the latest phones and new clothes. The little money that my parents would work hard and send, I spend on soap and stationery. That was how I lived and completed my two years at Wawin.

“They say, ‘survival of the fittest’. In life, there are challenges and hardships and whoever has the strength to face them will be able to achieve their goals.”

His elder brother’s wife, Priscilla, used to take care of him when he was growing up. She was extremely proud of the young man he grew up to be.

“It was hard work. Eight siblings had to go to school. There was no money, we struggled. When he got his awards, I was overjoyed,” she said tearfully.

Wawin National High School principal, Pal Pu, said they decided to graduate their 224 students before they sit for their Grade 12 examinations.

“That has been our tradition,” he said. “We want our kids to get this graduation out of the way and then, give them the next couple of weeks to prepare well for their examinations.

“Before, we used to graduate them immediately after their exams, and we found that the students didn’t have sufficient time to plan to travel home and things get a little bit rushed.”