Student, teacher injured in clash

Manus provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said police attended to the incident and prevented the situation from escalating.

“The youths from the nearby village ran away while the students were directed to return to their dormitories,” he stated.

The injured teacher and student were transported to Lorengau General Hospital for medical treatment whilst another student was held in police custody.

The ward councillor and President of Los Negros, who was from the area, was advised to bring the suspects to police.

The fight started after the school’s sport day.

The cause of the incident is yet to be established.

(Papitalai Secondary School in Manus)