Student Killed In Tribal Clash

The clash among Kumunikim and Tahemba against Sirarikum village resulted in three deaths, two from Kumunikim village and one from Tahemba village. Six bush material houses were burnt with crops slashed.

During a phone interview with Kumunikim ward member, Steven Kumun, he said the deceased is a youth from Kumunukim village in North Wosera, who had just completed his national examinations in October.

He was alleged to have involved himself with his clansmen in attacking the Sirarikim villagers.

“The clash which involved the villagers of Kumunukim, Sirarikum and Tahemba in the North Wosera district started after a yam ceremony held in Kumunukim on October 28th,” Kumun said.

He said a youth from Sirarikum village was killed by youths from Kumunukim village during the yam ceremony. The Sirarikums demanded compensation, which was not given. They then attacked Sirarikum on November 1st.

“On the 2nd of November, the Kumunukim villages allied with neighbouring villagers of Mui and Tattemba and attacked Sirarikim that resulted in the killing of the three.

“There is great weakness in law and order in the areas as there’s only one policeman at the North Wosera chambers.”

Setaka school’s Deputy Head Teacher, Kenneth Wasiripa said Setaka primary and Wosera High School are suspended.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high despite numerous calls for peace as locals await police intervention.