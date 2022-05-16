Student arrested for Murder

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said, police investigations revealed that the deceased, was suspected of practicing sorcery. His body is now at the Modilon hospital morgue.

The PPC said the 23-year-old student was apprehended at the Madang boat stop by police. He was trying to travel to Saidor when police caught up with him. He is being detained at the Jomba Police Station.

In another incident, a man was killed at Dogia after being hit by a vehicle traveling the South Coast road. PPC Rubiang said police are investigating the incident. The vehicle involved in the hit and run is yet to be located.

PPC Rubiang is concerned at number of deaths being reported to police every day. He urged people to have more respect for human life.

“I want the people who are living along the road to be always cautious when walking on the road. Hit and run accidents are being reported every month and it is not a good sign. People must make sure to (stay) clear of the road sides and walk some distance away from the road to avoid hit and run incidents. I have seen people walking or sitting on the road like nothing will happen to them and that is not good,” PPC Rubinag added.