Student’s body recovered

Winkeo Wengane was to do Grade 12 at Markham Secondary School. He was among five other casualties of the landslide.

His body was recovered on Sunday, December 31, a day after disaster struck. He was laid to rest beside his late father on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024. Late Winkeo’s mother is now left with the pain of losing her only child.

Matap villagers are still digging through the debris for one male villager. His family fear they may have to call off the search as there is so much mud to dig through. They say they will put up a cross right above the rubble where is he believed to be buried.

On Saturday, December 30, the Director for the Morobe Provincial Disaster Office, Charlie Masange, told this newsroom that officers from the provincial disaster office travelled to the disaster site in Matap to assess the situation.

Masange told this newsroom today that tomorrow, Wednesday 3rd January, officers of the provincial disaster office will travel to Matap with shelter and food supplies.