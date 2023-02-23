Struggles of Menyamya women

Women in the rugged district of Menyamya, in Morobe Province, walk for more than two days to give birth, while those who cannot go any further die along the bush tracks.

Mother-of-three, Cathy Henry, lives at Kapao Rural LLG’s ward five in Komakwata, where a nearby health centre is two to three days away while the nearest primary school is hours away at ward four.

There is no aid post, no road and no police station.

Locals, especially pregnant women, are forced to walk for hours to reach the main track that is used by vehicles. From there, they pay K30-K35 PMV fare to go to Bulolo District.

Henry said most times, mothers who miscarry aboard the vehicles are charged K300-K500.

“Mipla save sik, mipla save go lo Bulolo. Ples blo mipla nogat rot kar. Mipla stap lo bus. (When we get sick, we go to Bulolo. We have no roads in our village. We live in the bush.)

“Ol pikinini meri no save karim pikini gut. Mipla save painim had. Ol bikman save ringim chopa nau, ol sa kisim ol go. Sampla taim chopa no kam, ol save dai. Nogat rot kar so had lo mipla go lo haus sik. (Our young girls face challenges when giving birth. Our leaders would sometimes call a chopper to take them. Sometimes, when the chopper does not come, they die.)

“Nogat aid post. Mipla no sa kisim marasin. Mipla sik mipla save painim bus wara blo mipla na drink na stap. (There is no aid post. We don’t take medicine. When we’re sick, we resort to traditional remedies.)

“Bikpla sik mipla save wokabaut kam, silip lo rot kar na go lo Bulolo o Lae.” (If we’re severely ill, we walk out to the vehicle track, spend the night on the road then go to Bulolo or Lae.)

The people’s struggles have not gone unnoticed.

Recently at Tutumang Haus, the new Menyamya MP, Solen Loifa, voiced his people’s frustrations and stressed that road links are crucial to development.

He further called on the provincial government to properly vet contractors before awarding them projects.