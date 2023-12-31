Strengthening Wisconsin-PNG State Partnership 2023

This collaboration focused on security support and disaster response, marked a significant milestone in the growing relationship between the two nations.

Throughout 2023, the Wisconsin National Guard engaged in a range of initiatives, including military mobility, information exchanges, and military-to-military engagements in both Wisconsin and Papua New Guinea.

Major General Paul Knapp emphasised the importance of these efforts, expressing optimism about realising a shared vision for security in the Pacific. PNG Defense Force Commander, Major General Mark Goina, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the program's contribution to regional and international peace and stability.

In 2023, the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea solidified their partnership through key initiatives. The formal signing ceremony, delayed by COVID-19, took place in PNG.

Medical exchanges saw reciprocal visits, enhancing knowledge of various disciplines. Senior NCO and legal exchanges fostered military cooperation and cross-cultural legal competence.

A disaster response session in PNG promoted effective collaboration, while the Tamiok Strike 2023 bilateral training focused on Indo-Pacific readiness.

A Bilateral Defense Dialogue ensured strategic alignment and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal exchange strengthened global anti-terrorism efforts. These actions underscore the commitment to mutual growth and international security.

Fourteen (14) planned exchanges to expand partnerships, build capabilities, increase mission relevance, enhance interagency cooperation, adopt new technologies, increase cultural understanding, implement evaluation and feedback mechanisms, improve humanitarian assistance and disaster response, offer professional development and education and adapt to global trends.

The State Partnership Program between the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea stands as a dynamic model for international collaboration, fostering a safer and more secure global community.