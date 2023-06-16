Strengthening Public Solicitor assist aggrieved public

The aim of this decision is to assist aggrieved students and members of the public to seek court interpretations on new government decisions they feel have contravened the Constitution or the laws of the country.

Prime Minister James Marape told Parliament that the Government is looking at an avenue to help students file complaints and seek legal interpretation through the Office of the Public Solicitor, on new government decisions that are seen to be against national interest.

He was responding to Member for Nipa-Kutubu Dr Billy Joseph who asked if there were any measures available to help students raise their points to prevent them from resorting to civil unrest and destruction of property.

“The Judiciary remains in the country as our place of dispute resolution, while the Office of the Public Solicitor has the constitutional role to attend to civil matters. We are looking into a policy to empower this office to continue to become a conduit to the public, including the student body. If students feel the National Government has made a decision that is contrary to the laws, the Constitution, or not in the interest of the country, this legal avenue is available for them to turn to the Courts to seek address,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister discouraged the use of social media and other avenues to address such matters.

“The court is the place where you can go to, to amicably settle your grievances.”

Meantime, Parliament have been adjourned to August 1, 2023 at 2pm.