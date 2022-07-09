Strengthening protected area management

Strengthening the management of Protected Areas across the country can help save this most exceptional level of species diversity into the future.

The 2022 National Protected Areas Forum this year gathered over 100 key stakeholders and partners in Port Moresby to discuss key issues facing the management of Protected Areas in Papua New Guinea.

Hosted by the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this second annual forum held 30 May to 12 June – was all about shared knowledge in protected area management, while exploring opportunities to develop common solutions.

CEPA Director for Sustainable Environment Programmes, Kay Kalim, said the event was “primarily focused on bringing together communities, civil society organisations and partners to share experiences and find better ways to manage protected areas”.

UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative, Edward Vrkic, who officiated in opening the national event, said the Protected Area Forum is an opportunity to bring together stakeholders from all around the country.

“UNDP has been a partner with the Government of Papua New Guinea for the last three decade to provide systemic support through conservation management, biodiversity, climate change, disaster risk management.”