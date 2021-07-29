Strengthening Hazards Resilience

The UN’s Migracy Agency- International Organisation for Migration (IOM), recently delivered the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM), together with the Western Provincial Disaster Center and funded by USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

The CBDRM process places local communities at the heart of decision-making and implementation of disaster risk management activities, with technical support of local authorities and partners.

Participants were trained in CBDRM planning facilitation skills, including increasing their knowledge and skills in advancing disaster risk reduction initiatives at the local level.

Community leaders expressed their commitment to mobilize the locals to participate in the CBDRM process and create an enabling environment for emerging champions of disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation, who also support response and recovery.

“North Fly District regularly experiences landslide, flood and drought and the CBDRM training is vital for disaster management starting at the community,” highlighted Western Provincial Disaster Director, Philip Gasuat.

He commended IOM and USAID-BHA for strengthening resilience to natural hazards in Western Province.