Street Vendors Will Be Fined: Magistrate

This was the warning issued by Lae’s Senior Provincial Magistrate, Pious Tapil, when attending to cases during the Easter holiday.

In collaboration with police prosecution, the Lae District Court heard almost forty cases, including 27 summary offences and four committal hearings.

Street vending and the sale and consumption of illicit drugs and homebrew (paia wara) fall under summary offences.

Seven male street vendors were fined K300, or will spend three months at Buimo Prison if they are unable to pay the fine.

The senior magistrate further called on police to conduct awareness and discourage the public from buying from street vendors, adding public venues should be free from street vending or “black market”.

Meantime, those selling and consuming illegal drugs and homebrew were sentenced to a prison term of 12-18 months for the possession of drugs and homebrew.

A large number of the offenders were young boys who claimed they turned to illegal drugs and homebrew to survive.

Magistrate Tapil, on the other hand, was not swayed by the survival tactic claim, saying selling drugs to make ends meet is a lazy approach.

He stressed that the district court will not tolerate the distribution and consumption of these illicit substances.

Furthermore, individuals who are caught drinking in public spaces will be required to pay a K300 fine or be imprisoned for three months.

The special hearing over the long weekend was a collaboration between the Lae District Court and police prosecutors.

The exercise aimed to address overcrowding at the Lae police station holding cell.