Stranded students reassured of registration

According to the department, it was necessary because both returning and new students were offloaded from flights. Flights from Buka and Aropa have been downgraded.

Minister for Higher Education, Don Polye said, “I already gave instructions to the DHERST Secretary to advise all Higher Educational Institutions to ensure ARoB students’ positions are secured.”

In compliance to the Minister’s advice, Secretary Dr. Francis Hualupmomi issued a circular to all institutions on Friday 10 February, 2023 to accept late registrations.

Regional Member for Bougainville & Minister for Internal Security Peter Tsiamalili Jnr also corresponded with Minister for Education, Jimmy Uguro for his intervention in ensuring late registration of ARoB students for the same reason as well, whilst he liaises with the airlines to assist stranded students.

It is understood that students are being prioritized on flights out of Buka as of yesterday 11 February.