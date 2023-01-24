Stop spitting buai: MPs

It costs Lae city K10 million per year to clean up the streets because citizens carelessly discard their rubbish everywhere, and spit red betelnut wherever they please.

During today’s opening of the newly-upgraded Bart Philemon Drive, Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, and Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, spoke against the filthy habit of spoiling new infrastructure with betelnut spittle.

“Yupla ol lain nau, stop lo kaikai buai,” said Governor Wenge. “Husat kam spet lo hia? Yu longlong man yu spet lo rot.

“Olgeta lain lo world ol kam lo hia. Ol kam lo hia lo helpim yumi na yu spet nabaut ya.

“Stopim buai na bai yupla lukim planti investors bai kam.

“I put concrete road to bring foreign workers in to create jobs and employ you.”

Rosso supported the Governor’s statement, saying all the new roads have red betelnut spittle on them, reflecting the filthy habits of its residents.

“Yu la spet buai, go spet lo haus blo yu o daunim o kain olsem,” the DPM said.

“Go lo haus blo yu. Ating yu sa spet insait tu lo bedroom blo yu tu o nogat? Displa em pablik, kainkain man kam.

“Kainkain waitman, Saina man, man lo narapla ples, SDA man; sampla blo mipla no save kaikai buai tu wokabaut lo kolta. Mipla no laik wokabaut antap lo sting maus blo yu.”

Rosso said if the people want change, they too must change their attitudes.

He encouraged residents to reprimand betelnut chewers who are carelessly spitting out of moving vehicles or on public infrastructure.

“Planti man askim lo benim buai lo Lae. Mi breikim stap bikos mi save olsem em livelihood blo yumi.

“But if it gets too much, I will ban buai selling in the city of Lae. So yu go na kaikai lo blok, yu go na kaikai lo ples. Insait lo hia bai tambu lo street sales sapos yupla pushim mi na gavana lo wokim displa.”