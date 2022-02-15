Stop selling land: Rosso

Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso, said instead, they should work in partnership with the Lands Ministry to convert vacant land into bankable land leases.

According to the National Research Institute, “bankable customary land leases can provide landowners with the opportunity to benefit from the use of their land while retaining ownership of the land”.

Instead of selling off their birthright, landowners can secure their children’s future by going into partnership with the Lands Ministry to develop their land.

Rosso said customary landowners should follow the example set by the Kurius of Roku village who, with their partner developers, are working to develop a satellite township that will include the provision of affordable housing.

“A lot of people blame the Lands Ministry and say that, because of people selling the land, they blame us,” said Rosso.

“But always realise, traditional customary land belongs to the traditional owners. So if they want development to happen, come and talk to the Lands Ministry, through my office – and it’s fortunate that I’m also the Member for Lae so they have access to me – and then we can help them try to convert land that is currently vacant and convert them into bankable titles.”

The NRI, in volume 14 of its Spotlight paper, outlined that the benefits of making customary land leases bankable include promoting business and investment, it will be a steady source of income for landowners, it protects customary land from being sold outright and it promotes the orderly development of land.

This is why the Lands Minister is encouraging landowners to secure their future.

“I would strongly advise against selling their land for K5,000, K10,000 or K15,000. They lose ownership rights completely,” said Rosso.

“By doing what we did, the pathway that we did at Tuhava with the Roku villagers creates a pathway that we can do to ensure that the landowners continue owning their land and be a partner in the development of their own land.”