Stop overloading: Rubiang

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Mazuc Rubiang issued this warning after an Isuzu dyna carrying betelnut sellers from the Highlands, collided with a container truck at Kessowai, along the Lae-Madang Highway last Friday.

“Luckily no one died in the accident. Police officers travelling along the highway saw the accident and quickly reported it to Walium and Ramu police officers to attend to the scene in fear of opportunists harming the drivers and passengers,” PPC Rubiang said.

“We have continuously reminded drivers to drive carefully and within set speed limits. Also overloading of cargoes was an issue and contributed to road accidents. Police in Madang have been talking about this since last year, (but) people are still ignorant and not obeying.

“My concern is the safety of the passengers, the driver and their properties. Many people had been victims of car accidents,” PPC Rubiang added.

He said the betelnut buyers travelling from the Highland’s provinces must obey traffic rules, because according to police records, many of them, in recent times, have been involved in similar accidents along the highway.